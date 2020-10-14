1/1
Charles P. Deal
Charles P. Deal, age 93, of Pittsford, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home. He was born October 3, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Cecil and Frieda (Hartman) Deal. Charles married Elizabeth "Billie" Lemmlie on August 31, 1947 and she survives.

Charles graduated from Pittsford High School in 1945 and he went on to serve his country in the United States Army Air Corp for two years. After returning home from his military service, Charles took classes in mechanics, math, home law and a Dale Carnegie class. In later years, he took drafting, blue print reading and basic, advanced and instructor first aid. Charles was employed as a prototype pattern maker at Allied Products in Hillsdale for 40 ½ years and he also worked as the plant carpenter.

Charles was active in his community, helping to start the Hillsdale County Firemen's Association and Christian Youth Crusaders Program at Pittsford Wesleyan Church. He worked side-by-side with Bud VanHorn on the Hillsdale County Civil Defense and Emergency Services. Charles was a member of the Pittsford Jefferson Fire Department from 1949-2007, Pittsford Memorial Day Parade chairman for 17 years and he continued on to serve on the parade committee and the Hillsdale Concert Association Board for 7 years. He was a member of the Boy Scouts, later serving as a Boy Scout teacher and council member. Charles also was a secretary and treasurer for the Cub Scouts. He was a member of the Pittsford School Alumni for 22 years, lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, member of the Pittsford Congregational Church and member of the Pittsford Lions Club.

Together with his wife, Charles enjoyed traveling taking four car trips to Alaska. He was an avid car enthusiast who could tell one just about any detail of any make or model, old or new. He was a member of the Cord Duesenburg Club and he made many trips to attend the Auburn Cord Duesenburg Festival. He was a very giving man, helping others in any way he could and donated to many people and organizations. Charles was a hardworking man doing all he could to provide for his family. He was an excellent husband, father, and grandfather who loved doing things with his family.

In addition to his wife of 73 years, Billie Deal, Charles is survived by four children, Pamela (Brad) Runge of Bloomfield, New Jersey, Rebecca (Keith) Brown of Hillsdale, Scott (Mary) Deal of Elgin, South Carolina and Patty (Tracy) O'Haver of Osseo; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services for Charles Deal will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
