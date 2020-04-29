|
|
Charles Robert "Charlie" Sponseller, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at The "Mac" McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. He was born August 8, 1948 in Jackson, Michigan the son of Robert and Phyllis (Goodacre) Sponseller.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marion Sponseller. He is survived by one sister, Patricia Wells of North Adams, MI; one nephew, Terry Wells of Noblesville, IN; one niece, Lori (Michael) Hull of North Adams, MI; two grandnieces, Suzanna and Kathryn Hull and one grandnephew, Thomas Hull.
Cremation has taken place for Mr. Sponseller and there will be no additional services at this time. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020