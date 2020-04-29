The Hillsdale Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampton Funeral Homes
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sponseller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R Sponseller


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles R Sponseller Obituary
Charles Robert "Charlie" Sponseller, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at The "Mac" McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. He was born August 8, 1948 in Jackson, Michigan the son of Robert and Phyllis (Goodacre) Sponseller.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Marion Sponseller. He is survived by one sister, Patricia Wells of North Adams, MI; one nephew, Terry Wells of Noblesville, IN; one niece, Lori (Michael) Hull of North Adams, MI; two grandnieces, Suzanna and Kathryn Hull and one grandnephew, Thomas Hull.

Cremation has taken place for Mr. Sponseller and there will be no additional services at this time. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hampton Funeral Homes
Download Now