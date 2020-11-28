1/1
Charles W. Maurer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Maurer, 72, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
He was born February 4, 1948, in Hackensack, N.J., to Charles and Irene (Egan) Maurer. Chuck married the love of his life, Judith Nunez, on March 10, 1973, in Michigan City, Ind.
He will be remembered for his passion of banking in the community for 48 years. Chuck retired from Onsted State Bank in 2014 as president, but he continued to serve on the board of directors. He also was employed at Bank of Lenawee, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust and tOld Kent Bank. Chuck graduated from Spring Arbor University. He participated as a board member of Hillsdale Community Health Center for 14 years, a member of Kiwanis Club of Hillsdale, a board member of Hillsdale Prep Academy and a member of Rotary Club of Hillsdale. Chuck was a former parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church of Hillsdale. He also frequented the Big Boy Breakfast Club, which gathered every Saturday morning. Chuck was an avid golfer and enjoyed socializing. He truly loved his grandsons and was a doting husband and father. Chuck was a man of strength, principle, faith and courage. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith; his daughter, Jenna (Mark) Chmielewski; siblings Rich (Marge) Maurer, of Peru, Ind., Renee (John) Lee of Indianapolis, Ann (Dick) Carr, of Bochum, Germany, Nancy Pinard of New Palestine, Ind., and Patty (Scott) Henderson, of Indianapolis; grandchildren Sam (Emily) Chmielewski, Chris Abbey, Brennen Abbey and Zac Chmielewski; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene.
Chuck's family and friends will gather Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church, Brooklyn, for Mass at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich, GSFS, will serve as celebrant. Due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social-distancing are required. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Food Pantry in Brooklyn. Leave a message of comfort for Chuck's family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved