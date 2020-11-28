Charles William Maurer, 72, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
He was born February 4, 1948, in Hackensack, N.J., to Charles and Irene (Egan) Maurer. Chuck married the love of his life, Judith Nunez, on March 10, 1973, in Michigan City, Ind.
He will be remembered for his passion of banking in the community for 48 years. Chuck retired from Onsted State Bank in 2014 as president, but he continued to serve on the board of directors. He also was employed at Bank of Lenawee, Southern Michigan Bank & Trust and tOld Kent Bank. Chuck graduated from Spring Arbor University. He participated as a board member of Hillsdale Community Health Center for 14 years, a member of Kiwanis Club of Hillsdale, a board member of Hillsdale Prep Academy and a member of Rotary Club of Hillsdale. Chuck was a former parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church of Hillsdale. He also frequented the Big Boy Breakfast Club, which gathered every Saturday morning. Chuck was an avid golfer and enjoyed socializing. He truly loved his grandsons and was a doting husband and father. Chuck was a man of strength, principle, faith and courage. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith; his daughter, Jenna (Mark) Chmielewski; siblings Rich (Marge) Maurer, of Peru, Ind., Renee (John) Lee of Indianapolis, Ann (Dick) Carr, of Bochum, Germany, Nancy Pinard of New Palestine, Ind., and Patty (Scott) Henderson, of Indianapolis; grandchildren Sam (Emily) Chmielewski, Chris Abbey, Brennen Abbey and Zac Chmielewski; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene.
Chuck's family and friends will gather Saturday, November 28, 2020, at St. Rita Catholic Church, Brooklyn, for Mass at 11 a.m. Fr. Tom Helfrich, GSFS, will serve as celebrant. Due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social-distancing are required. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Food Pantry in Brooklyn. Leave a message of comfort for Chuck's family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.