|
|
Charles W. Myers Jr., 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. He was born August 21, 1926 in Ransom Township to Charley and Mary (Stover) Myers. Charles married Barbara Clark on March 21, 1952 and she survives.
Charles was a graduate of Osseo High School in 1944. He went on to serve his country in the US Army in the Korean War. He had retired from Bob Evans in Hillsdale, however, his true passion was farming. Charles was an active volunteer with 4-H. He loved draft horses and attending dance club. He was also a member of Farm Bureau and the Leighr Wright American Legion Post #53 in Hillsdale.
Surviving besides his wife, Barbara are 3 children, Gregory (Valerie) Myers of Osseo, Rick (Penny) Myers of Hillsdale and Matthew (Tracy) Myers of Reading; 12 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings, Evelyn Green, Ruth Owens, Marian Moore, Lois Tressler, Judith Worley and James Myers.
Memorial services for Charles Myers, Jr. will be announced for a later date this summer. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or a . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 28, 2020