Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles W. Myers, Jr., 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. He was born August 21, 1926 in Ransom Township to Charley and Mary (Stover) Myers. Charles married Barbara Clark on March 21, 1952 and she survives.



Graveside services for Charles Myers, Jr. will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Cambria #2 Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store