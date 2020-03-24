|
Cheri Elizabeth Knepper Taylor passed away peacefully at home with her family on March 20, 2020.
Cheri was born and raised in Michigan and has resided in Knoxville for many years. She was employed at the Knoxville Utilities Board for the last 15 years.
Preceded in death by sister Terri Lynn Knepper, and father and mother-in-law Earl & Kathryn Taylor. Survived by husband Robert Earl Taylor of Knoxville TN, son Jason Earl Taylor (Rebekah Dawn Mason) grandson Aidan Earl Taylor of Byron IL; daughter Kelly Elizabeth Taylor (Ed Atkin) of Brooklyn NY; son Kyle Joseph Taylor of Knoxville; parents Jerry & Carol Knepper of Jonesville MI; brother Jeffrey Dale Knepper of Jonesville MI; sister Rhonda Marie Piper (Bruce Piper) of Litchfield MI; sister-in-law Mary Kathryn Russell (Jimmy Russell) of Chesapeake VA; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions associated with the COVID-19 virus the Celebration of Life will be postponed until safe to do so and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Young Williams Animal Center or March for Our Lives. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the Taylor family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020