Cherie E. Emala
1949 - 2020
Cherie Elise Emala, 70, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was born August 23, 1949 in Garden City, Michigan to Frank and Sarah (Karchefski) Sollars. Cherie married Thomas Emala on March 11, 1967 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 1999.

Cherie was a 1967 graduate of Cherry Hill High School in Inkster, Michigan. For many years, Cherie worked as a cook at Jonesville Community School and for the Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega houses at Hillsdale College. Cherie also worked at Grayfield Inn in Jonesville as a cook and inn keeper. She was a member of the Wee Scotts Club and enjoyed collecting Scottie Dog items. Cherie enjoyed playing Bunco, painting ceramics, cooking and spending time with her family.

Cherie is survived by two children, Debra Henry of Horton and Thomas Emala II of Jonesville; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one brother, Franklin (Shelly) Sollars of Bloomfield Hills.

In addition to her husband, Cherie was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Harley Henry and three sisters, Shirley Gabbert, Pat Jajuga and Maryann Reynolds.

Graveside services for Cherie Emala will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Johnson Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor John Lillie officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 2:00-8:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scottie Rescue Club of Michigan. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Johnson Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
I love & miss you grandma. & u was a wonderful grandma..
Sarah Hudson
Grandchild
July 15, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sarah Hudson
