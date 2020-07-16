Cherie Elise Emala, 70, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was born August 23, 1949 in Garden City, Michigan to Frank and Sarah (Karchefski) Sollars. Cherie married Thomas Emala on March 11, 1967 and he preceded her in death on January 30, 1999.
Cherie was a 1967 graduate of Cherry Hill High School in Inkster, Michigan. For many years, Cherie worked as a cook at Jonesville Community School and for the Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega houses at Hillsdale College. Cherie also worked at Grayfield Inn in Jonesville as a cook and inn keeper. She was a member of the Wee Scotts Club and enjoyed collecting Scottie Dog items. Cherie enjoyed playing Bunco, painting ceramics, cooking and spending time with her family.
Cherie is survived by two children, Debra Henry of Horton and Thomas Emala II of Jonesville; eight grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one brother, Franklin (Shelly) Sollars of Bloomfield Hills.
In addition to her husband, Cherie was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Harley Henry and three sisters, Shirley Gabbert, Pat Jajuga and Maryann Reynolds.
Graveside services for Cherie Emala will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Johnson Cemetery in Jonesville with Pastor John Lillie officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 2:00-8:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scottie Rescue Club of Michigan.
