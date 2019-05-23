|
Cheryl "Cheeser" Lynne Bradley, 53, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Medilodge of Marshall. She was born December 17, 1965 in Angola, IN to Willard and Joan (DeBoard) Bradley.
She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1984 and went on to Baker College where she received her Bachelor's Degree. Cheryl was a member of the Homer VFW 9411 and the American Legion Post 55 in Albion. She collected knick knacks and stuffed animals and was very family oriented. Cheryl's nieces and nephews were her life.
Cheryl is survived by her mother Joan (Keith) Post of Litchfield; sisters, Kimberly Bradley of Litchfield and Laurie (Thomas) Barnett of Litchfield; brothers, Bill (Sarah) Bradley of Quincy and Joseph (Martha) Bradley of Litchfield; step sisters, Gretchen (Mark) Stewart of Cambria and Gloria (Rodney) Whitt of Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Willard Sr.; nephew, Mathew Hettiger and niece, Tenisha Bradley.
Funeral services for Cheryl "Cheeser" L. Bradley will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home –George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Abe Prater officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to .
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 23, 2019