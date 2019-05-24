|
Cheryl "Cheeser" Lynne Bradley, 53, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Medilodge of Marshall. She was born December 17, 1965 in Angola, IN to Willard and Joan (DeBoard) Bradley.
Funeral services for Cheryl "Cheeser" L. Bradley will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home –George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Abe Prater officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to .
