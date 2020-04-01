|
|
Christopher Sean Broxholm, 60, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at home. He was born in Detroit on October 23, 1959 to Kenneth and Joanne (Wixon) Broxholm.
Christopher graduated from Litchfield High School, class of 1977. He was a team lead at Hi-Lex Controls Inc. in Litchfield where he was employed for 28 years. Christopher was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and working on projects around the house.
Christopher is survived by daughter, Baily Broxholm of Litchfield; three sisters, Kerri (Ivan) McMullen of Litchfield, Kimberly (John) Playford of Georgia, Cathryn Broxholm of Jonesville; father, Kenneth Broxholm; one granddaughter, Alice Gould and his beloved dogs, Chip, Cookie and Candy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne.
In the interest of the public health and safety, a private family service for Christopher Broxholm will take place at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Pastor Don Lee Officiating. Interment will follow in Mt Hope Cemetery. Please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com tribute wall for live stream information.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale County Humane Society.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020