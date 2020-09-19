1/1
Christy B. Jones
1981 - 2020
Christy B. Jones, age 38, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
She was born December 25, 1981, in Jackson, to Robert and Irma (Torres) Jones.
Christy attended Hillsdale High School and she received her associate degree from Jackson Community College as a medical assistant. She was formerly employed for the U.S. Postal Service and currently Hillsdale County 911 Central Dispatch. Christy was a people-person who loved spending time with her family and friends. The loves of her life and her greatest accomplishments are her daughters, Melissa and Madison. She also enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, crafting and her dogs.
Christy is survived by two daughters, Melissa Jones and Madison Eador, both of Jonesville; her parents, Robert and Irma Jones of Hillsdale; three siblings, Rob and Emili Jones Jr. of Litchfield, Jason and Holly Jones of Hillsdale and Gail and Spencer Hilgeman of Asheville, N.C.; and six nieces and nephews, Kainan, Kiera, Julia, Robbie, Ava and Finn.
Christy was preceded in death by her sister, Erica Jones; her grandparents; and many other family and friends.
Funeral services for Christy Jones will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at El Bethel Church in Hillsdale, with Pastor David Spriggs officiating. Special words of remembrance will be given by the Rev. Patricia Beckman. Family interment will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Masks and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.
Memorial contributions for the educational fund for Christy's daughters, c/o Irma Jones, may be given. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
El Bethel Church
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
