Claribel R Cook
Claribel R. Cook of Jerome, Michigan passed away on September 29, 2020 at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She was born on October 12, 1933 in Jackson, Michigan to John and Sarah (Vincent) McClain.

Claribel is survived by her husband, Ernest "Bud" Cook; five children, Steven (Christy) Cook, Alan (Susan) Cook, David (Karen Trudgen) Cook, Stanley (Tammy) Cook, and Jennifer (Tim) Tompkins; nineteen grandchildren, Casey, Trisha, David, Daniel, Christopher, Kaitlyn, Carrie, Adam, Joseph, Caleb, Becka, Abi, Joshua, Jessica, Nicholas, Jamie, Kelly, Rachel, and Caige; twenty five great grandchildren; four brothers, Tom McClain, John McClain, Ronald McClain, and Terry McClain; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; four sisters, Mary Jane, Barbara, Dorothy, and Sue and three infant siblings.

Claribel was a member of the Countryside Bible Church and a previous member of the North Adams First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and also Bible School at her house. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and numerous other children in the community and often taught them how to read. Claribel was a loving mother, grandmother and friend and never spoke a bad word about anyone. She will be greatly missed.

A funeral service to honor her life will be held at the Countryside Bible Church on Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, October 2nd from 6-8 P.M. at the church. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Right to Life of Michigan. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
