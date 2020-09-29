1/
Clark J. Fish Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark J. Fish, 87, of Hillsdale, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at West Street Church of Christ in Hillsdale. Minister Brent Steel will officiate. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be held just before the funeral at the church on Wednesday, from 11:00 A.M. to Noon. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the West Street Church of Christ. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved