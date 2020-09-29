Clark J. Fish, 87, of Hillsdale, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at West Street Church of Christ in Hillsdale. Minister Brent Steel will officiate. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be held just before the funeral at the church on Wednesday, from 11:00 A.M. to Noon. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the West Street Church of Christ. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com
to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.