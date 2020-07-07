Claudene Marie (Blonde Bomber) Jacobus of 2694 Osseo, Mich., passed away peacefully at her grandson's home is Osseo on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020.



She joins her husband Wayne C. Jacobus of whom she was happily married to for 63 years.



Claudene was born in Reading, Mich., to Robert and Ethel McNitt and sister to Robert McNitt Jr., Benjamin McNitt, Carol Stump, and Barbara Potter.



Claudene is blessed to join her daughter Tina Marie Sussex in heaven. She is survived by her son Wayne Arlie Jacobus of Osseo as well as 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.



Bomber retired from Bundy Corporation of Hillsdale in 1993. Her clock number was 4 and she was the loved grandmother of her shop. She loved her pets and gardening, but her grandchildren were her heart. Many called her grandma.



Services for Claudene (Blonde Bomber) Jacobus have been moved to Wednesday at Lifesong Church on Lake Pleasant Rd. in Osseo. Visitation at noon. Services at 2 p.m. Burial to follow on Beacher Rd. Dinner at the church after funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store