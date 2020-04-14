Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Drury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton D Drury

Send Flowers
Clayton D Drury Obituary
Clayton D. "Buzz" Drury, 84, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

He was born January 8, 1936 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Meredith and Louise (Gibson) Drury. Buzz married Carol Tobias on June 6, 1959 and she survives.

A family service to honor Clayton "Buzz" Drury will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences and share memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -