Clayton D. "Buzz" Drury, 84, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
He was born January 8, 1936 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Meredith and Louise (Gibson) Drury. Buzz married Carol Tobias on June 6, 1959 and she survives.
A family service to honor Clayton "Buzz" Drury will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences and share memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020