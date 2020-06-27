Clifford Charles Tyler Jr., age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek. He was born December 2, 1941 in Detroit to Clifford and Minerva "Neva" (DePratt) Tyler Sr.
A memorial visitation for Clifford Tyler Jr. will be held at a later date at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Perennial Park Senior Center, Hospice of Hillsdale County or the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online memories and condolences with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 27, 2020.