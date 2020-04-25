|
|
Clifford Don Johnson of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on April 7, 2020 at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born on May 17, 1957 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Philip and Mary (Sheriff) Johnson.
Clifford is survived by Scott Johnson of Moose Lake, MN, Nicole (Darrin Aarre) Johnson of Lewiston, MN, Justin Adamczyk, Samuel Adamczyk, Brittany Cordle and her son, Oaklen Hoover, Amanda (Blake Farnham of Hillsdale and their child Skylah, Phillip (Michelle) of Garden City, KS and their children, Benjamin and Vince Gallagos, David Johnson of Hudson, Michigan; four siblings, Patricia Bradley, Arlene Crider, Fred Hanning, and Randy (Kitty) Johnson.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; one brother and one sister.
At his request cremation has taken place and there will be no additional service at this time. Friends who wish may sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family at www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020