Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Justice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Mackinnon Justice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clinton Mackinnon Justice Obituary
Clinton Mackinnon Justice, of Jonesville, passed away, May 30, 2019, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility one week short of his 100th  birthday.  Clinton was born in Alexandria, Virginia on June 6, 1919.  He was the son of Sarah Futhey Justice and Glenn LeRoy Justice.  On August 1, 1944, he married Ruby Lee Dixon, who predeceased him in 2001.
 Memorial services for Clint Justice will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.  The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.