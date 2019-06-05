|
Clinton Mackinnon Justice, of Jonesville, passed away, May 30, 2019, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility one week short of his 100th birthday. Clinton was born in Alexandria, Virginia on June 6, 1919. He was the son of Sarah Futhey Justice and Glenn LeRoy Justice. On August 1, 1944, he married Ruby Lee Dixon, who predeceased him in 2001.
Memorial services for Clint Justice will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 5, 2019