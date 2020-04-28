|
Clinton Samuel "Clint" French, 91, of Grass Lake, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 17, 2020, at Legacy Assisted Living Center.
He was born March 6, 1929, in Woodbridge Township, Michigan to Trevor & Hazel (Potter) French.
Clint was married January 14, 1965, to Joann Dobson and she preceded him in death on August 26, 2015.
Clint retired from Sears Auto Center after over 30 years of service. He graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1946. Clint served in the U. S. Army from 1948 to 1951 in Germany where he participated in the Berlin Airlift. He was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). He was a member of the Jackson Moose Lodge #156, life member of the Wolf Lake Yacht Club, member of the Reading American Legion Post 360 and The Jackson Elks Lodge #113. Clint loved to garden and would take some of his produce to the Grass Lake Senior Center where they loved his green fried tomatoes.
Surviving are nieces and nephews, Alan (Darcia) French and Bonnie (Francis) Elliott, both of Hillsdale, Mike (Becky) French and Mark French, both of Camden, Joyice French of Jackson, Bert Dobson of Warren and Jim (Rhonda) Dobson of Hillsdale; two sisters-in-law, Virginia French of Camden and Mary Lou Tucker of Florida and special friends Sheri and Michael Cicirelli. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 50 years, Joann, five siblings, Violet, Onalee, Lloyd, Paul, and George.
Per Clint's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangement's entrusted to Sherwood Funeral Home, Grass Lake. Please sign Clint's guest book at sherwoodfh.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020