Clivies Ann Seevers, age 84, of Jonesville, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. She was born February 12, 1936 in Allen, Michigan to Charles and Maxine (Kinney) Frarey. On April 18, 1956, Clivies married Morris Seevers Jr. and he survives.
Clivies graduated from Jonesville High School in 1954. She began her working career at Kitty Brush and Toy in Jonesville and spent 20 years working in the office of Consumers Power in Jonesville. Clivies later retired from Hillsdale College Mossey Library Office after 20 years of service. Together with her husband, Clivies also helped work her family's farm. She enjoyed taking trips to the casino with her family, playing cards and flower gardening. Clivies was a member of Mother's Club, 4-H volunteer and lover of animals, especially her dogs.
In addition to her husband of nearly 65 years, Morris Seevers Jr., Clivies is survived by three children, Pam (Ron) Ryan of Hillsdale, Mark (Penny) Seevers of Jonesville and Dawn (Troy) Lane of Carrollton, Virginia four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two brothers, Don (Joyce) Frarey of Litchfield and Bruce (Brenda) Frarey of Phoenix, Arizona.
Clivies was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeremy Mullinex and her step-father, Hugh Watson.
Funeral services for Clivies Ann Seevers will take place Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Pastor Bob Finegan officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society.
