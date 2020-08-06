1/
Connie J. Stanhope
Connie J. Stanhope, 57, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born May 9, 1963 in Hillsdale to Dean Bennett and Blanche (Meade) West. She married John Perry Stanhope and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2019.

There will be no services or calling hours for Connie Stanhope at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
