Connie J. Stanhope, 57, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born May 9, 1963 in Hillsdale to Dean Bennett and Blanche (Meade) West. She married John Perry Stanhope and he preceded her in death on July 8, 2019.



A memorial service will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3751 Genesee Road, Jonesville.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.

