Or Copy this URL to Share

Cynthia Ann Waldecker, age 73, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hillsdale, 2551 West Bacon St. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store