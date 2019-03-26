|
|
Cynthia Vettel, 64, died February 27, 2019 with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at Hillsdale Free Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on March 30, 2019. Fellowship to start at 10 a.m. Cindy was born November 17, 1954 in Coldwater Michigan.
She attended Coldwater High School where her mother (Anne Hayes) taught and her father (Harry Hayes) was a janitor. She met her future husband (Jack Vettel) of 46 years while attending there.
Cindy was active in the Coldwater Free Methodist Church and Coldwater Jaycees. She was elected to Coldwater Jaycee Auxiliary President twice and was the first woman president of the Coldwater Jaycee Chapter.
Cindy enjoyed crafts especially quilting.
Cindy is survived by: husband Jack Vettel, son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Crystal Vettel, older brother William Hayes and younger brother James Hayes.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to U of M Liver Research Fund – 304545.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019