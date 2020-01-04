|
|
Cyrus B. Cooper, 84, of Reading and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home in Reading. He was born October 23, 1935 in Fort Wayne to Brown and Camille (Robinet) Cooper. He married Jean (Kennedy-Windsor) Perego and she survives.
Cyrus graduated from Southside High School in Fort Wayne and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Purdue University. He was employed as a plant engineer and the GM Fort Wayne Assembly Plant in Roanoke, IN and was also a member of the IBEW. Cyrus was fascinated by the railroad industry and owned his own railcar company, Passenger Cars, Inc. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Enkes of Toronto and a niece, Christina Enkes.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services for Cyrus Cooper will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne with Rev. Jessica Hahn officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020