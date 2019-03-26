|
|
Dale A. Hansen, age 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home. He was born August 14, 1942 in Hillsdale to Calvin and Martha (Cornelius) Hansen. Dale married Ellen Haddix on September 30, 1972 and she survives.
Dale graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1960 and he received his tool and die maker certification from Jackson Community College in 1964. He worked as a tool and die maker for 47 years, retiring from Milacron. Dale served his country in the United States Army National Guard from 1965-1971. He was an active member, trustee and usher at Bankers Baptist Church. Dale was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Hillsdale Conservation Club, NRA and Balsa Butchers Radio Control Club. He had a passion for airplanes and received his private pilot's license at the age of 19. Dale enjoyed woodworking, antiquing, photography and vacationing up north to see the Mackinaw Bridge.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, Ellen Hansen, Dale is survived by a daughter, Amy (Dan) Thrasher of Union City; grandson, Mark (Jessie) Thrasher of Union City; three great-grandchildren, Paityn, Thor and Oakleigh and a brother, Max Hansen of Hillsdale.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Kidder.
Funeral services for Dale Hansen will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Bob Spangler officiating. Interment will follow at Bankers Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bankers Baptist Church, Hospice of Hillsdale County or the .
Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019