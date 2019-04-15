|
Dale Edwin Jenkins, 76, of Hillsdale, passed away April 15, 2019 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. He was born April 14, 1943 in Camden to Blon and Lottie Katherine "Kate" (Zigler) Jenkins. Dale married Sandra Clepper on May 19, 1980 and she survives.
He graduated from Camden-Frontier High School, Class of 1962. Dale had been employed at Hillsdale Tool until he retired in 2006. Post retirement Dale worked for Phil Haines Auctioneer. He was a member of the Montpelier Eagles and Moose Lodge 312 and enjoyed bowling, playing shuffleboard, playing Euchre on Thursday Nights and working and pulling his horses. Dale attended church services at First Church of Amboy.
In addition to his wife, Sandy, Dale is survived by his sons, LeGene (Dana Lopez) Jenkins of Mesick and Jon Dale (Tina) Jenkins of Camden; his twin brother, Yale (Sandra) Jenkins and brother, David (LuAnn) Jenkins both of Camden; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles, James and Noretta "Jo".
Funeral services for Dale E. Jenkins will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Reverend Alan Fenstermaker officiating. Interment will follow in Frontier Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of Hillsdale County, Alzheimer's or the Moose Heart.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019