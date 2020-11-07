Dale Gilbert Fletcher, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 63. He was born November 7, 1956, in Cement City, Michigan, the son of James and Shirley (McEntire) Fletcher.
He is survived by one daughter, Mindy Jo (Michael) Mars of Osseo; three grandchildren, Matthew Fletcher, Jada Marshall and Miranda Mars; one sister, Sue (Gene) Rienhart of Cement City; two brothers, Gary Fletcher and Robert Fletcher both of Cement City; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry Fletcher and Steven Fletcher.
Dale worked as a truck driver throughout his life and he retired after over 25 years of service. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Dale Gilbert Fletcher will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, on Sunday, November 8th beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation, at the funeral home in Hillsdale, on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to a charity of their choice
. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.