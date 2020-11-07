1/
Dale G. Fletcher
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Gilbert Fletcher, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 63. He was born November 7, 1956, in Cement City, Michigan, the son of James and Shirley (McEntire) Fletcher.

He is survived by one daughter, Mindy Jo (Michael) Mars of Osseo; three grandchildren, Matthew Fletcher, Jada Marshall and Miranda Mars; one sister, Sue (Gene) Rienhart of Cement City; two brothers, Gary Fletcher and Robert Fletcher both of Cement City; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry Fletcher and Steven Fletcher.

Dale worked as a truck driver throughout his life and he retired after over 25 years of service. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Dale Gilbert Fletcher will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, on Sunday, November 8th beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Ned Bernstein officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation, at the funeral home in Hillsdale, on Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to a charity of their choice. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved