Dale LeRoy Barnes, 72, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.

There will be no services or calling hours at this time Family interment will take place at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

