Daniel L. Knoch, 67, of Hillsdale, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. He was born March 16, 1952 in Canton, Ohio to Glenn & Millie (Reisdorf) Knoch. Dan was married August 2, 1975 to Carol Lauer and she survives.
Dan retired as the Director of the Hillsdale College Library, employed there for the past 43 years. He received his Bachelor's Degree from West Liberty State College in West Virginia and a Master's of Library Science from WMU. Dan was a very active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hillsdale. He was a member of the Hillsdale Jaycee's and also held offices at the state level. Dan was a former member and president of the CAPA Board, the Hillsdale Zoning Board and the Hillsdale Community Library Board.
Surviving besides his wife Carol of nearly 44 years are three children, Jessica (Tim) Meduna of Hudsonville, Kelley Murphy of Kalamazoo and Dennis Knoch of Chicago; three grandchildren, Landon & Carter Meduna and Sunny Murphy.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Dennis.
Funeral services for Dan Knoch will be Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Rev. Jessica Hahn officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation Sunday from 2-5 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on June 28, 2019