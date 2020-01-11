Home

Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Reading, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
Reading, MI
View Map
Darlene J. Williams


1937 - 2020
Darlene J. Williams Obituary
Darlene J. Williams, 82, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Hillsdale Hospital. She was born May 2, 1937 in Toledo to Anthony and Ruth (Koenig) Maenle. She married Melvin Williams and he survives.

Darlene graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo. She retired from the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility where she was a nurses aide. Darlene was a former member of the Hillsdale Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Stars, the Dendorah Court #10 and was past Worthy Commander of the Ohio Conclave True Kindred.

Surviving besides her husband, Melvin are three children, Earl Williams, Robert Williams and Darla Delaney; eight grandchildren, Matthew Delaney, Aaron Delaney, Kelly Williams, Angie Williams, Kari Dennis, Richelle Williams, Robbie Williams and Ryan Williams; seven great-grandchildren; brother, James Maenle; and daughter-in-law, Charlene Williams.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Marvin John Williams; and siblings, Helen Harder, Mary Lou Engler and Tom Maenle.

Funeral services for Darlene Williams will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Rev. Jessica Hahn officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 4-8 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a . For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuenralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020
