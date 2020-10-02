1/1
Darline W. Babb
Darline W. Babb, 96, of Montpelier and formerly of Reading, Michigan passed into her heavenly home Wednesday afternoon at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation for Darline will be on Saturday, October 3rd from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier, with a service at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Don Harris to officiate. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be given to Helping Hands Food Pantry. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
OCT
3
Service
01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
