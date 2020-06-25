David Aaron Salamin, age 61, of Adrian and formerly of Hudson, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Promedica Toledo Hospital. He was born July 24, 1958 in Hudson to David W. and Mary Rita (Scholl) Salamin.
Graveside services for David Salamin will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.