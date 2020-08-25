David C. Glei, 83, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Drews County Living in Hillsdale after a courageous five year battle with Parkinson's. He was born April 18, 1937 in Hillsdale to Carl and Ruth (Haskins) Glei. Dave married Edith Hawkins on June 3, 1961 and she survives.
Memorial services for David Glei will take place Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillsdale Free Methodist Church with Pastors Keith Porter and Dave Turner officiating. Family interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. Masks and social distancing are required for all indoor gatherings. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's Hillsdale Daily News.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale Free Methodist Church or The Gideons International. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences and memories with the family.