David Carl Sword went to be with his Lord on August 19, 2020 and joins his father, Merlin Sword.



David Carl Sword was born to Merlin and Patricia Sword on March 11, 1956 in Adrian, Michigan and graduated from Pittsford High School. He leaves behind his mother and stepfather Bobby Shough of Avon Park, Florida. Son David M. Sword, Hillsdale, Michigan. Two brothers, Carl (Laurie) and Timothy (Valerie) Sword of Hudson, Michigan. Two stepsisters, Joanne (Mick) Houser and Stephanie (Khukan). One stepbrother, Michael (Chris) Shough. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



Arrangements were made according to his wishes that his body be donated to science and then cremated. A service will be held at a later date.





