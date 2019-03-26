Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
David Griglio


David Griglio
David Griglio Obituary
David Griglio, 76, of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Melbourne, Florida.
Born February 3, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of the late Henry and Florence Griglio. He is survived by his daughters: Audrey Florence (Jose Julian) Padilla and Andrea Ellen (Bryce) Lindahl; Grandchildren Axel Joseph Pann and Elvi Paige Lindahl. Siblings: Mike (Nadine); Florence (Jack) Lanthier; Paul (Crete (late); Carol (Chuck) Dujsik; Phil (Debbie); Larry; and Steve (Kathy). He was pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Joseph Pann, Jr.
David was a teacher for 27 years at Reading Elementary School, in Reading, Michigan. He served in the United States Coast Guard reserves; Graduated with a B.A. from Eastern Michigan University. He was a born-again believer at Cornerstone Church of God in Melbourne, Florida. His passion was sharing his love and faith in Jesus Christ.
He will deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
There will be a service this Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St, Melbourne, Florida, 321-724-2222.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daily Bread, Inc. an organization that houses and feeds the local homeless, 815 E. Fee Ave, Melbourne, Florida, 32901. www.dailybreadinc.org
For full obituary and condolences, please visit afcfcare.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
