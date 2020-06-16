David Kilbourn 62 born in Hudson, Mi. April 28, 1958 passed away June12, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital Kalamazoo, MI following complications after surgery.



He was a life long milk tanker driver. He has a mother Helen and a brother Michael both of Jackson that survive. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas.



According to his wishes, he has been cremated. There will be no services, in lieu of flowers send donations to the family. Donations can be sent to The Kilbourn Family 316 McClellan St., Hudson, MI 49247. Arrangements were made by Purse Funeral Home in Adrian, MI.

