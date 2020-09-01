David Lynn Boardman, 67, of Osseo, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born September 3, 1952 in Hillsdale to Richard & Betty Boardman. Dave was married June 21, 1986 to Sarah Lawson and she preceded him in death July 24, 2014.
Dave was a retired tool & die maker and a life-long farmer. He was a graduate of Pittsford High School, class of 1970. Dave was also an antique tractor enthusiast, collecting Allis Chalmers tractors and memorabilia.
Surviving are five children, Janice (David) Anspaugh and Sheila (Jonathan) Keenan, both of Osseo, Robert (Peggy) Schultz Jr. of Pittsford, David Schultz and Tamara (Thomas) Stalder, both of Hillsdale; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Scott) Baker of Jerome, Doug (Lois) Boardman of Arizona and Robert (Chris) Boardman of Pittsford.
Graveside funeral services for David Boardman will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Tractors are welcomed and encouraged for the graveside service. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday from 2-8 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale using masks and practicing social distancing.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.