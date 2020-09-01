1/1
David L. Boardman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lynn Boardman, 67, of Osseo, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born September 3, 1952 in Hillsdale to Richard & Betty Boardman. Dave was married June 21, 1986 to Sarah Lawson and she preceded him in death July 24, 2014.

Dave was a retired tool & die maker and a life-long farmer. He was a graduate of Pittsford High School, class of 1970. Dave was also an antique tractor enthusiast, collecting Allis Chalmers tractors and memorabilia.

Surviving are five children, Janice (David) Anspaugh and Sheila (Jonathan) Keenan, both of Osseo, Robert (Peggy) Schultz Jr. of Pittsford, David Schultz and Tamara (Thomas) Stalder, both of Hillsdale; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Patricia (Scott) Baker of Jerome, Doug (Lois) Boardman of Arizona and Robert (Chris) Boardman of Pittsford.

Graveside funeral services for David Boardman will be Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Leonardson Cemetery in Pittsford. Tractors are welcomed and encouraged for the graveside service. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday from 2-8 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale using masks and practicing social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved