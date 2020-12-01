1/1
David L. Mallar
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Lee Mallar, age 68, of Osseo, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 5, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Eugene and Alice (Cox) Mallar.
Dave graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1971 and received his bachelor's degree in education from Eastern Michigan University in 1975. He was formerly employed as an industrial arts teacher for Addison School District, where he also coached high school football and girls' track. Dave was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed deer hunting. He enjoyed playing euchre with his friends and watching Detroit sports teams and University of Michigan football and basketball. Dave also loved the time he spent with his family, especially attending his granddaughters' sporting events.
Survivors include a son, Greg (Jodi) Mallar of Osseo; three granddaughters, Jordyn Cole, Ava Mallar and Sophia Mallar; a sister, Linda McCrea of Orland, Indiana; and a brother, Charles (Becky) Mallar of North Conway, New Hampshire.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Eugene Mallar.
A celebration of life service for David Mallar will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale American Legion Post 53 or Pittsford Athletic Booster Club. Visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved