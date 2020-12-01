David Lee Mallar, age 68, of Osseo, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 5, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Eugene and Alice (Cox) Mallar.
Dave graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1971 and received his bachelor's degree in education from Eastern Michigan University in 1975. He was formerly employed as an industrial arts teacher for Addison School District, where he also coached high school football and girls' track. Dave was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed deer hunting. He enjoyed playing euchre with his friends and watching Detroit sports teams and University of Michigan football and basketball. Dave also loved the time he spent with his family, especially attending his granddaughters' sporting events.
Survivors include a son, Greg (Jodi) Mallar of Osseo; three granddaughters, Jordyn Cole, Ava Mallar and Sophia Mallar; a sister, Linda McCrea of Orland, Indiana; and a brother, Charles (Becky) Mallar of North Conway, New Hampshire.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Eugene Mallar.
A celebration of life service for David Mallar will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale American Legion Post 53 or Pittsford Athletic Booster Club. Visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online condolences.