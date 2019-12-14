|
|
|
David P. Burger, age 69, of Osseo, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. He was born December 30, 1949.
The family will receive friends for visitation Monday, December 16, 2019, from 2-6 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. There will be a private family interment at the Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Dave Burger. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019