David Roger Matheson passed away on Monday, March 16, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Florida. Roger, as everyone called him, was born in Union City, MI on February 4, 1935, to Fred and Ila Matheson. Bill Hamilton, his stepfather, preceded him in death.
Roger was an Army veteran, serving as a paratrooper after the Korean War. He later joined the Army to be with his brother Gary. Roger was a Quality Control Manager in many automotive factories in the Jackson and Hillsdale County areas, and was called to California to investigate a problem with bombs prematurely unhooking from military airplane wings. He was a great troubleshooter and excellent problem solver.
Roger was an avid fisherman and hunter, and loved camping. Prior to his death, Roger lost two brothers (an infant, Larry, and brother Gary) and first wife Carol Rice Matheson. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, daughters Carol Kolongowski (Flushing, MI) and Pamela Matheson (South Hadley, MA), stepchildren D'Andra (Michael) Clark (Hillsdale), and Douglas Schlosser (Homer). His grandchildren, Leah, Michael, Jill, Beth, Arielle, Quinlan, and Caroline were the light of his life. Much loved by his sisters, Patricia Bassage (Coldwater), Diane (Mike) Tittle (Quincy), Karen (Tom) Clark (Union City), and Linda (Carl) McClain (Reading), as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was the patriarch of the family and looked up to by many. Watch your bobber.
Private family services will be held for David Roger Matheson at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. The interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Litchfield Community Schools Athletic Department. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020