David Walter Meade, of Osseo, Michigan, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Hillsdale Hospital. He was born August 21, 1959 in Hillsdale, Michigan the son of George and Patricia (Hand) Meade.
He is survived by his father, George (Sally) Meade of Osseo; two sisters, Tammy (Ken) Shafer of Jonesville and Tracy (Allen) Wipp of Osseo; several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Meade; one sister, Connie Marvin and one step-brother, Mark Russell.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the family. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020