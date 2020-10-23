1/1
David W. Ricketts
1942 - 2020
David Wesley Ricketts, age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
He was born March 16, 1942, in Hillsdale, to Virgil "Red" and Zelma (Spieth) Ricketts.
Dave graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1960 and from Detroit Barber College in 1962. He was owner and operator of barbershops in the Hillsdale community for over 50 years. Dave was a member of Hillsdale Elks Lodge #1575. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing and competing in bass tournaments.
Dave is survived by two sons, Brian Ricketts of Hillsdale and Chad Ricketts of Hillsdale; four grandchildren, Vincent, Isabella, Grace and David Ricketts; a brother, Terry (Patty) Ricketts; and his daughter-in-law Sue Walberg, of Hillsdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and ason, Todd Ricketts.
A memorial visitation for David Ricketts will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private interment will take place at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County or Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility Activities Fund. Visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
