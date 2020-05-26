|
Dawn French, 94, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. She was born August 15, 1925 in Ransom Township to Forest and Josephine (Cole) Alleger. She married William French and he preceded her in death in 1993.
In the interest of public health and by executive order from the State of Michigan requiring 10 people or less for social gathering, a visitation for Dawn French will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Burial will immediately follow visitation at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township with Pastor Terry Bobzien officiating. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 26, 2020