Daylene L. Brown
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daylene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daylene Lee Brown of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on May 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 4, 1957 in Shirley Town, Massachusetts to Jerry and Gloria (Andrews) Fleet.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Brown; one son, Matthew (April) Brown; four grandchildren, Tenisha Brown, Payton Brown, Tyler Brown, and Jenna Brown; four great grandchildren, Gunnar Crane, Abriella Crane, Bostyn Lucio, and Connor Brown; four sisters, Debra Ann Guy, Mahealani Whitehead, Janice Fleet, and Elaine Fleet; and one brother, Daryl Fleet.

Daylene enjoyed sewing and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

At her request cremation has taken place and there will be no additional service at this time. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved