Daylene Lee Brown of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on May 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 4, 1957 in Shirley Town, Massachusetts to Jerry and Gloria (Andrews) Fleet.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Brown; one son, Matthew (April) Brown; four grandchildren, Tenisha Brown, Payton Brown, Tyler Brown, and Jenna Brown; four great grandchildren, Gunnar Crane, Abriella Crane, Bostyn Lucio, and Connor Brown; four sisters, Debra Ann Guy, Mahealani Whitehead, Janice Fleet, and Elaine Fleet; and one brother, Daryl Fleet.
Daylene enjoyed sewing and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
At her request cremation has taken place and there will be no additional service at this time. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 30, 2020.