Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
1949 - 2019
Dean B Scharp Obituary
Dean B. Scharp, age 69, of North Adams, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home.  He was born Sept. 5, 1949 in Hillsdale to Burnell & Donna (Brouse) Scharp.  Dean was married November 14, 1987 to Jo Ann  Sarles and she survives.
 Dean was a self-employed seed and feed dealer for Renaissance Nutrition of Roaring Spring, Pa. he was also employed at Baker Farms in Jonesville and Bradford Transport in North Adams.  Dean was a lifelong farmer.   He was a graduate of Pittsford High School and Tennessee Temple University. Dean was a member of the U.S. Navy serving his country during Vietnam and a very active member of the Jonesville American Legion.  Dean was an avid golfer playing in leagues and participating in the Pittsford Open for many years.  He was also a former member of the Hillsdale Elks Lodge.
 Surviving besides his wife JoAnn are three daughters, JoDee (Rick) Phillips of Midland, Kari (Tim) Kling and Kellie Scharp, all of Hillsdale; step-children, Devin (Nickey) Dewey of Jonesville and Chris Dewey of Grand Blanc; nine grandchildren; siblings, Harold Scharp of Creighton, Pa and Doug (Deb) Scharp of Valparaiso, IN; mother and step-father, Donna & George Clark of Pittsford; mother-in-law, Elaine Sarles of Hillsdale; in-laws, Steve & Becky Sarles of Onsted and Colleen & Bob Smith of Jackson and step brothers and sister, Mike Clark, John (Kathy) Clark, Kevin (Darlene) Clark and Georgia Clark.
 Funeral services for Dean Scharp will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Dave Locke officiating. Interment with military honors will take place at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 11:00 AM until services at 2:00 at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Dean Scharp.  For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 24, 2019
