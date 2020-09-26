Dean Taylor of North Adams passed away on September 24, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born November 21, 1930, in Hillsdale, to Ralph and Alice (Wilcox) Taylor.
A funeral service to honor his life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Community Church of North Adams. Interment will follow at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale. A complete obituary will be available at www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
, where friends and family may sign the guestbook and send a condolence to the family.