1/
Dean Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Taylor of North Adams, Michigan passed away on September 24, 2020 at the Hillsdale Hospital. He was born on November 21, 1930 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Ralph and Alice (Wilcox) Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Earnestine Taylor; two brothers and six sisters. He is survived by four children, Judith (Don) Steveson of Martin, TN, Richard (Sandra) Beach of North Adams, MI, Jacquelynn Cook of North Adams, MI and Randy (Pamela) Beach of Jackson, MI; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandson; two sisters, Dorothy Draper of Hillsdale, MI and Beverly Jackson of Zephyrhills, FL and several nieces and nephews.

Dean honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Tecumseh Products, after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Center Adams Tractor Club. He was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and he also enjoyed gardening.

A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Dean Taylor was held at the Community Church of North Adams, on Monday, September 28, 2020 beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Paul Pickell officiating. Interment followed at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family received friends for visitation, at the church, on Monday, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Community Church of North Adams
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Community Church of North Adams
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved