Dean Taylor of North Adams, Michigan passed away on September 24, 2020 at the Hillsdale Hospital. He was born on November 21, 1930 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Ralph and Alice (Wilcox) Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Earnestine Taylor; two brothers and six sisters. He is survived by four children, Judith (Don) Steveson of Martin, TN, Richard (Sandra) Beach of North Adams, MI, Jacquelynn Cook of North Adams, MI and Randy (Pamela) Beach of Jackson, MI; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandson; two sisters, Dorothy Draper of Hillsdale, MI and Beverly Jackson of Zephyrhills, FL and several nieces and nephews.
Dean honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from Tecumseh Products, after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Center Adams Tractor Club. He was also an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and he also enjoyed gardening.
A funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Dean Taylor was held at the Community Church of North Adams, on Monday, September 28, 2020 beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Paul Pickell officiating. Interment followed at the Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. The family received friends for visitation, at the church, on Monday, from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com
