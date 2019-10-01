|
Debbie A. Stukey, 55, of Montgomery, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Lenawee Hospice Home in Adrian. She was born July 11, 1964 in Coldwater to Billy Counterman and Elizabeth (Poholski) Donaldson. Debbie married Kevin Stukey and he survives.
Debbie graduated from Reading High School. She worked as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan where she was a sous chef for the US Air Force for and was most recently employed at Hulburt Field Air Force Base in Florida. Debbie loved her job cooking and also enjoyed singing and watching NASCAR. She deeply loved her family, and they will remember her for her bubbly personality and huge heart.
Surviving besides her husband, Kevin is her mother, Elizabeth Donaldson; step-sons, Robert (Josette) Stukey, Travis (Marissa) Stukey and Shaun (Tressa) Stukey; nine grandchildren; and brothers, Glen (Denise) Page and Hal (Tammy) Page; and father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Yvonne Stukey.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Billy Counterman; and step-father, Hal Page.
Funeral services for Debbie Stukey will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Kevin Landis officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Reading American Legion
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019